World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister tips Alejandro Garnacho for international football

Alejandro Garnacho continued his rise last night by bagging a late winner to send Manchester United through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Garnacho’s sumptuous finish in the last minute of normal time was enough to see off West Ham United at Old Trafford.

The goal underlined the confidence Garnacho is currently playing with, bending the ball past Alphonse Areola from just inside the box.

The 18-year-old’s emergence as one of the brightest talents in Europe has not gone unnoticed by his fellow Argentinian, Alexis Mac Allister.

World Cup winner Mac Allister says it is only a matter of time before Garnacho wears the colours of Argentina.

“Hopefully he gets to play with the Argentina national team,” he said when speaking to Argentine media outlet TyC Sports.

The Brighton man also joked that Lisandro Martinez will be pushing for Garnacho to make his international bow.

“I’m sure that Licha (Lisandro Martínez) is working on it,” he said.

Garnacho has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Old Trafford, making some important contributions for Erik ten Hag throughout the campaign.

Last night’s winner added to previous strikes against Real Sociedad, Leeds and Fulham to take his tally to four goals in all competitions.

The winger’s direct style and willingness to take on his man has given Ten Hag a welcome option that he might not have banked on at the start of the campaign.

Garnacho also possesses the personality to play at the top level, with his confidence building each week turning out in front of the Old Trafford faithful.