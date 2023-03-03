Alejandro Garnacho earns call-up for Argentina after excellent Man United form



Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho’s season just keeps getting better as he has earned a call-up to the Argentina National Team.

The 18-year-old will be included in the 30-man squad to play in La Albiceleste’s March matches.

These include friendlies against Panama and Curacao, which will give head coach Lionel Scaloni a chance to have a closer look at some players who might not have featured prominently at the World Cup.

Argentina are, of course, world champions having lifted the prestigious trophy in Qatar and are now looking ahead to their next tournament, the Copa America, which will take place in 2024.

However, Scaloni is clearly looking beyond even that, with the inclusion of several talented young players suggesting that Argentina are already looking ahead to the next World Cup.

Alongside Garnacho, Manchester City midfielder Maximo Perrone and Inter Milan attacker Valentin Carboni – 19 and 17 years of age respectively – have been called up.

They will be linking up with veteran world champions such as Paulo Dybala, Angel di Maria, and, of course, Lionel Messi. You can see the full squad list below:

La lista de convocados para los amistosos de Argentina.

For Garnacho it is sure to be a thrilling experience.

He has already been called up by La Albiceleste before, but only trained. He did so while Cristiano Ronaldo was still at Manchester United, making Garnacho one of the few players on the planet to have trained with both Messi and Ronaldo in the same season.

This time around there seems to be every chance up him picking up an international cap.

Scaloni is bound to test out some of the players Argentina considers its future, and Garnacho is certainly among them.

His goal contribution rate has been incredible this season, as has his ability to perform in decisive moments.

