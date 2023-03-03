Alejandro Garnacho’s incredible rate of goal contributions



Alejandro Garnacho has enjoyed a breakout season for Manchester United this term and his rate of goal contributions shows why fans are so excited.

A recent tweet highlighting how many goals the Argentine has been directly involved in was recently posted by @centredevils, saying:

“Alejandro Garnacho (18) is currently averaging a goal contribution every 110 minutes, with 5 goals and 6 assists in all competitions…

“For context, an 18 year old Lionel Messi averaged a goal contribution every 108 minutes”.

It is, of course, unfair to compare Garnacho to Lionel Messi but the statistic certainly puts the United starlet’s achievements this season into perspective.

Considering how many of the wingers goals have come in decisive moments only makes that all the more impressive.

His goal against West Ham put United 2-1 ahead and shifted the balance, while he also scored winners against Real Sociedad and Fulham.

He even killed off Leeds United at Elland Road with a goal off the bench.

Garnacho is not stat-padding in matches his team are dominating – he is making a genuine impact and winning Manchester United games.

It is easy to see why fans are so thrilled with the youngster’s development this season.

A direct, pacey wide player has always been a favoured profile at Old Trafford and Garnacho certainly fits that description.

There are elements of naivety to his game but, in many ways, that is exactly what makes him such an exciting player.

