Casemiro shares key to success at Manchester United



Already an Old Trafford hero, Brazilian import Casemiro has been a revelation for the resurging Manchester United.

United signed Casemiro for his acute defensive capabilities, pitch awareness, and prowess at bringing balance to a team. Perhaps only manager Erik ten Hag could have foreseen the No.18’s potential to help transform the Red Devils midfield.

Over the last few months, Casemiro has showcased top-tier creativity and adapted almost seamlessly to the fast-paced nature of English football.

Ahead of the Red Devils gritty triumph over West Ham in the FA Cup, MUTV caught up with United’s latest Brazilian star (via MUTV).

Creativity

When the 31-year-old midfielder was quizzed regarding his noticeable contributions to the United attack and whether he believes they differ from playing for Real Madrid or the Brazil Seleção, he responded in the affirmative.

Casemiro acknowledged the difference in style of play, build-up play, the managers, league, and clubs.

For the Brazilian, it was essential not just to adapt, but adapt quickly. The fruits of his efforts have been evident for Ten Hag and the Old Trafford faithful. Casemiro has won the hearts of Manchester United fans through his incredible impact.

Endearingly, he also took the opportunity to shine a light on his teammates. The United No.18 said that while he has a more creative role at United, quality players surround him.

Casemiro describes his role at United as giving the team balance and support in defence while helping the midfield, the full-backs, and the centre-backs close the gaps.

That’s not to say the midfield maestro is against scoring. He knows, “Of course, goals and assists are important and make everyone happy.”

Adaptation and Brazilian resilience

MUTV asked United’s midfield trump card to explain the Brazilian ability to adapt to English football.

Casemiro believes the credit should go to the players. He said:

“Brazilian players adapt to anything. They can adapt wherever they are.

“People always believe that it’s more difficult here. We come from humble backgrounds. We started from the bottom, so we adapt to anything.

“I think it’s merit to the Brazilian player and Brazilian persona that can adapt to anything. We know how Brazilians can adapt to anything.”

It comes as no surprise that the midfield ace has won the hearts of many at Old Trafford. Collectively, fans and fellow players will look forward to his contributions as he adapts to future challenges.