David de Gea has two saves shortlisted for Premier League Save of the Month

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has had two saves shortlisted for the Premier League Save of the Month award.

As reported on the club’s official website, both the Spanish stopper’s nominated saves came in United’s 3-0 home victory against Leicester City.

Both saves came at a crucial stage in the game, with the score level at 0-0.

The first was a trademark one-on-one denial of Harvey Barnes, who found himself free in the United box midway through the first half.

De Gea rushed from his line to close down the angle before his outstretched right arm managed to divert Barnes’ goal-bound effort around the post.

The second came 10 minutes later, with De Gea somehow keeping out a back-post Kelechi Iheanacho header.

The former City striker pulled away into space and planted a low header toward United’s goal. De Gea leapt to his right to claw the ball away, inches before it crossed the line.

United went onto take control of proceedings, with Marcus Rashford striking twice before a fine Jadon Sancho goal put the gloss on a fine afternoon’s work.

The nominations for De Gea top a fantastic month on a personal level for the Spaniard, having overtaken Peter Schmeichel at the top of United’s clean sheet table.

De Gea is now the all-time clean sheet holder for United, which marks a fine decade of service he has given to club.

Spanish Dave remains a fabulous shot stopper and continues to amaze fans with his incredible reflexes.

Talks are currently ongoing regarding extending De Gea’s contract to beyond the end of next season, when his current deal expires.