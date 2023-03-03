Erik ten Hag has the highest win percentage of any manager in Manchester United history

Manchester United are currently flying, all thanks to the brilliance of Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have already captured their first piece of silverware in six years and are on course to win more.

It is safe to say that the appointment of Ten Hag was a masterstroke by the United board.

Not only is he a brilliant coach, but he is also an astute manager.

The addition of world-class players like Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez has significantly affected this side’s overall mentality.

Tactically, Ten Hag has completely changed games with his in-game substitutions.

The players have bought into his ideologies and look determined more than ever to win every game.

Ten Hag boasts an astounding 73% win rate, the highest in Man United’s history.

73.2% — Erik ten Hag’s win percentage this season is currently the highest in Manchester United’s entire history dating back to our first competitive season in senior football as Newton Heath LYR FC in 1883. pic.twitter.com/Vw1r9SwPX2 — UtdArena (@UtdArena) March 2, 2023

The scary part is that the team doesn’t resemble the Dutchman’s philosophy. United are still a counter-attacking team and struggle to keep possession.

This is expected since they need more technical players capable of keeping the ball.

In the summer, Ten Hag will be looking to add reinforcements that suit how he wants to play football.

The team is still raw but is growing at a rapid rate.

This time it feels different. United are well and truly back!



