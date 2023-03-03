Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United target Gabri Veiga’s release clause



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United target Gabri Veiga has a €40m release clause.

As reported by The Peoples Person last week, the Celta Vigo midfielder is being tracked by a number of clubs, with the Red Devils among them.

And with reliable reporter Romano confirming the player’s release clause, it is easy to see why so many clubs are interested.

“There’s €40m release clause included in the contract of Spanish young star Gabri Veiga,” Romano tweeted.

“Celta want to keep him — no plan to let him leave for less than the clause #LaLiga Midfielder born in 2002, Gabri Veiga has 8 goals and 3 assists in Liga — top clubs are tracking him.”

Veiga has netted four times in his last four outings and was recently declared Celta’s player of the month for January, while he is surely in the frame for the February award as well.

In his last match against Real Valladolid, he scored twice and set up another in a 3-0 win, even earning a perfect ‘10’ rating from statistics website WhoScored.

Veiga typically operates in a number eight position in midfield, although with his remarkable dribbling skill and attacking instincts, he is always a goal threat with his line-breaking runs.

United are in need of midfield reinforcement this summer having been forced to loan Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich in January to cover for the injured Christian Eriksen.

Erik ten Hag is likely to push the club to return for Frenkie de Jong in the summer, although given how that pursuit went last time around, there are no guarantees that United will get their top target.

Should they be forced to shop around, Veiga would be a fine alternative. While he does not possess the exact skill set of the Dutchman (few, if any, do), there is plenty that the 20-year-old could bring to the United squad.

Of course, at €40m, there will be fierce competition for his signature.

