Former Napoli Sporting Director believes Kim Min-Jae would be ideal for Manchester United

Former Napoli Sporting Director Carlo Jacomuzzi feels Kim Min-Jae would be an ideal option for Manchester United.

Speaking to Radio Punto Nuevo (via Sport Witness), he said:

“Kim and United? It would be very convenient.”

“Manchester United must improve a lot and someone like the Korean would be a suitable profile.”

Erik ten Hag has landed United their first trophy in six years, and is looking to build on from there.

United look resilient and are currently one of Europe’s most in-form teams.

Sitting third in the Premier League and still in the FA Cup and Europa League, it promises to be an exciting three months towards the end of the season.

The team, however, is still raw and could do with some additional quality in the summer.

Kim Min-Jae has been one of the best centre backs in the world this season.

He is one of the critical reasons for Napoli’s success.

It is hard to point out any glaring weakness in his game.

Standing at 6 ‘3, Kim is dominant aerially. His speed, agility, and physical stature make him tailor-made for the Premier League.

Raphael Varane has struggled with injuries so United could look at Kim as an additional option in the summer.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



