Gary Neville says Manchester United will not win the quadruple this season.

Manchester United’s midweek victory in the FA Cup means they are still in the race for four trophies this season.

With the League Cup in the bag, United are one leg of four down in what could turn out to be one of the most remarkable campaigns in the club’s history.

However, Gary Neville has poured cold water on talk of a famous quadruple, saying he doesn’t believe United are capable of scooping the lot.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville says despite being well placed in the cup competitions, they will fall short in the race for the title.

“I feel myself that they are not going to win the title,” he said.

However, Neville says the progress Ten Hag has made is clear to see and United are in line for a successful season.

“I think so. If you said to me top four and Carabao Cup, I would say that’s a very successful season for Erik ten Hag and we shouldn’t lose sight of that,” he said.

The former United captain went on to say that although he feels a quadruple is beyond them, it wouldn’t surprise him if United added another trophy to the cabinet, come the end of the season.

“I wouldn’t put it past them to win another trophy. The FA Cup is a lot easier than it looked a few weeks ago. The momentum is with them and momentum is big in football, especially at this time of the season,” he said.

United will be favourites to progress to an FA Cup semi-final, having been dealt a home draw against Premier League side Fulham in the quarters.

They are also favourites with the bookmakers to go on to lift the Europa League, despite the Budapest final being a long way away.

It would be a momentous achievement if United were to overcome Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race but Erik ten Hag has instilled a confidence and belief in the group which could result in a very special 2023 for the club.