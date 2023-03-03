Jurgen Klopp feels Manchester United will be fresher for the game at Anfield



Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester United hold a slight advantage going into the clash at Anfield.

Liverpool and United square off on Sunday for what is expected to be a blockbuster game.

For Erik ten Hag’s side, it could make or break their Premier League title charge. As for Liverpool, the result would greatly affect their chances of finishing in the top four.

In his pre-match press conference, Klopp said:

“I think Man United is the team in form at the moment, maybe together with Arsenal and City are [also] doing well.”

“The teams up there are all in a pretty good moment and I didn’t see yet the line-up [for United’s Emirates FA Cup game with West Ham United] but maybe they changed quite a few?”

“That means some of them will be a bit fresher than us, but it’s a home game and it’s Anfield.”

“I thought Anfield proved a point tonight again, it was super, super-enjoyable. It felt like a proper unit, we were all together – I loved that. That’s what we need again on Sunday, but of course, it will be difficult.”

“Again, if you face United at the weekend, whichever result you’ve had before, either way, you have to strike back or whatever, but now we have to use it for our general situation.”

“We have to build on the performance and on the result – and we try everything to do exactly that.”