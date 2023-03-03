Manchester United monitoring AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham

Manchester United’s search for a centre-forward is set to intensify in the coming months.

A raft of names will be linked to the leading role at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag on the hunt for the final piece in his attacking jigsaw.

As reported by inews, United have allegedly been keeping tabs on Roma striker, Tammy Abraham.

Roma have slapped a £67 million price tag on Abraham’s head, which is the buyback clause Chelsea have in place that triggers in the summer.

Premier League clubs Everton and Aston Villa have made approaches for the former Chelsea man in January but were put off by the asking price.

Although United are believed to be monitoring the progress of Abraham, their preferred option to lead the line at Old Trafford lies elsewhere in Serie A.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is the top striking option for Ten Hag but his fee is expected to exceed £100 million.

Osimhen is far and away the leading goal scorer in Italy’s top division this season, with 19 league goals to his name already.

Napoli are nailed on to win their first Scudetto since 1990, as they hold a 18 point cushion at the top of Serie A.

Since the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edison Cavani, coupled with the inactivity of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial’s inability to stay fit, United have been without a recognised centre-forward for most of the season.

Whilst the emergency loan signing of Wout Weghorst has been a success, the big Dutchman clearly lacks the killer edge to lead United’s line long term.

Marcus Rahsford’s imperious goal scoring form has plugged the gap remarkably well this campaign but question marks remain over his best position.

It would be a surprise to see Abraham line up for United next season, with Osimhen much more likely to grab Ten Hag’s attention.

Whoever steps into the point of United’s attack next season will have the opportunity to catapult the club back to the top of European football with Ten Hag building something special at the Theatre of Dreams.