Manchester United receive major boost in signing Frenkie de Jong as FC Barcelona issued transfer ban



Manchester United have received a boost in the prospect of signing FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The 25 year old was United’s top transfer target last summer, but the deal couldn’t go through due to financial complications.

We previously covered Alex Crook’s report stating how Ten Hag is keen on getting him in the summer.

He is still the United manager’s number one target and believes that the prospect of playing alongside Casemiro would be an enticing one for De Jong.

The Daily Mail now report that Barcelona are likely to be hit with a transfer ban if they fail to raise £178 million.

“Barcelona has been involved in questionable behaviour, which has impacted LaLiga, and we are acting accordingly. We have ruled that they can no longer sign more players.”

“In the case of Barcelona, they have to drop from spending on wages and transfers from £532m to £399m (€650m to €450m), so it’s budget of minus £177m (€200m). “

“They have to reduce their investment in players, and we have encouraged them to sell players because, for every amount they raise in sales, they can spend 40 per cent of that.”

United will be looking to take advantage of this situation and sign De Jong.

The Dutchman is one of the best players in the world in his position.

With Casemiro behind him and Bruno Fernandes in front, the 25 year old will thrive in Ten Hag’s system.

He will completely transform the way United play, bringing them closer to becoming title contenders.