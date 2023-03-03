Manchester United remain open to a permanent deal for Marcel Sabitzer



Manchester United are currently the most in-form side in Europe and have already added the Carabao Cup to their trophy cabinet.

A win against West Ham means they have reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and are also set for a Round of 16 tie against Real Betis in the Europa League, both winnable fixtures.

Add to this United’s amazing run in the Premier League where they still have an outside chance of winning, and the job Erik ten Hag has done becomes even more clear.

Sabitzer has come in at the right time

Even the most ardent fan would not have dreamt of such a turnaround in less than eight months and for this the Dutch boss deserves to be applauded.

United’s momentum could have been stalled when Christian Eriksen suffered a long-term injury along with Scott McTominay with United facing a congested fixture schedule.

But the capture of Marcel Sabitzer on loan on deadline day from Bayern Munich helped Ten Hag stay on course and the Austrian has played his part in helping United maintain this winning run of form.

The Austria international has made six appearances so far for the Red Devils and has impressed the manager and the fans with his drive and desire.

News #Sabitzer: At this stage it’s absolutely possible the he will join #MUFC on a permanent deal. But it’s too early for concrete negotiations now. Bayern will finalize the deal with #Laimer in the next weeks: medical & signing! Verbal agreement since months. @SkySportDE 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/aBHdqCIwo4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 2, 2023

There have been numerous reports stating that the Bundesliga giants are open to offloading Sabitzer in the summer and United would be more than happy to convert this loan deal into a permanent one.

“At this stage it’s absolutely possible the he will join #MUFC on a permanent deal. But it’s too early for concrete negotiations now. Bayern will finalize the deal with #Laimer in the next weeks: medical & signing! Verbal agreement since months,” Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg tweeted.

United have decision to make regarding Sabitzer

But as reported by The Peoples Person, United’s summer budget will depend on outgoings and a striker remains the top-most priority.

If United are to spend big on a goalscorer, recruiting a midfielder for big bucks will be difficult and Bayern will not offload Sabitzer on the cheap.

Juventus have also been linked with the 28-year-old with Adrien Rabiot set to leave on a free with United known admirers of the Frenchman.