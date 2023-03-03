Out-of-favour Manchester United trio wanted by David Moyes at West Ham



After the Carabao Cup triumph on Sunday and with Liverpool up next in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag choose to make changes to his line-up against West Ham in the FA Cup.

Six changes inevitably mean a drop-off in terms of quality and the manager reminded his players in a fiery half-time speech that standards needed to be upped.

And the team did deliver in the end, progressing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win but it reminded the manager that he needs to upgrade in certain positions.

Maguire, McTominay failed to impress

Club skipper Harry Maguire played on till the end but he showed his fallibility twice in the first-half, both against Michail Antonio and deservedly got booked.

Maguire is effectively fifth-choice at the moment, with full-back Luke Shaw preferred to the former Leicester City man.

Another player whose stock has fallen dramatically in recent weeks is Scott McTominay. He started brightly enough but soon his inability to drop deep and help the defence by creating passing angles got exposed.

🚨💰| JUST IN! West Ham united are interested in signing a TRIO of Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial. [via @ManUtdMEN] ✅💰 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hM2PUkvRB6 — UtdChronicle (@UtdChronicle) March 3, 2023

He had to be withdrawn for the classy Casemiro who instigated the turnaround. There was a time earlier on in the season when the Scot kept out the Brazilian for a prolonged period of games.

But Ten Hag’s system requires quick winning back of the ball and the ability to receive deep and pass, the second quality is not one of McTominay’s strengths.

Another player who has disappointed during the course of the season has been Anthony Martial, who has been sidelined for a mammoth 118 days due to five different injuries.

Martial could be on his way out

After impressing in pre-season, Ten Hag chose to trust in the Frenchman and he has let down yet another manager. He has missed a total of 25 games.

It has already been reported that United’s summer budget will be less next summer and a lot will depend on outgoings and the sale of these three stars could help remedy the situation.

“West Ham are interested in signing Man United stars Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire, sources have told Football Insider.

The London club are keeping tabs on their situation at Old Trafford, with all three players falling down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order this season.”

As reported previously, McTominay is valued at around €25million and if the other two fetch anywhere close to €60million, it will be good business from United’s point of view.



