Roy Keane says Antony needs to ‘learn quickly’ the culture of the English game

Roy Keane has warned Manchester United winger Antony that he could be on the end of some rough treatment from Premier League defenders.

The Brazilian’s expansive playing style has drawn some criticism from pundits, who feel he needs to simplify his game.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Keane spoke on the treatment Antony is getting, before United’s FA Cup win against West Ham.

The former United captain says players are now targeting the attacker due to his tricky antics.

“I think he will have to learn the hard way. Players have targeted him – we saw that at the weekend,” he said.

Keane went onto say defenders will be thinking Antony is trying to make a fool of them, leading them to dish out strong tackles on the 23-year-old.

“He is trying to make a fool of people and players have tried to go through the back of him,” he added.

United legend Keane has advised Antony to learn the culture of the English game quickly, or risk picking up injuries.

“He will have to learn quickly otherwise he will pick up more injuries,” he said.

Antony has recently come back from a spell on the sidelines and has restored balance to United’s frontline.

The winger has shown the ability he has in bursts this season, scoring some impressive goals in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will be looking for a more consistent output from his former Ajax prodigy next season, in order for him to reach his undoubted potential.