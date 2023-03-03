Sevilla eyeing a move for Manchester United outcast Donny Van de Beek next summer



The current Manchester United team bear no resemblance to the one that broke many unwanted records on the way to a disappointing sixth placed finish in the Premier League.

Manager Erik ten Hag has not only unified a broken group but also reignited the fire in the bellies of multiple players who were either close to leaving or generally struggling with their form.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot and Fred are just a few examples but there are more. The Dutchman has a transformative effect with regards to most players with a few exceptions namely Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek.

Donny has had a nightmare spell since arriving at OT

The Dutch midfielder’s case has been the most strange to witness. He arrived as a bona fide star from Ajax, back when Ten Hag was his coach in Amsterdam, for €40million.

But it never clicked for him under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who preferred to play Bruno Fernandes in most games. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick even ended up sending him out on loan to Everton.

It was believed that the Dutch boss’ arrival at Old Trafford would herald the reawakening of Van de Beek’s dormant powers and he would once again show the world why he was a man in demand back in 2020.

But even Ten Hag could not bring about any meaningful change and whenever he opted to give his compatriot a chance, he often failed to take it and was frequently seen lost on the pitch.

A long-term injury means he will miss the entire season with the United manager even going on to say that he wants to welcome back a fully-fit and hungry Van de Beek back to the squad next season.

But the 25-year-old will be aware of the fact that he is not guaranteed to start games and with United in the market for a midfielder, it could push him further back in the pecking order.

Sevilla in for Donny

As per Fichajes, Sevilla could offer him an escape route from his nightmare stay at Old Trafford next season, provided they maintain their status as a La Liga club this season.

“Van de Beek ‘s situation at Old Trafford is so worrisome that not even the arrival of Erik Ten Hag on the bench has allowed the Dutch footballer to have minutes of play throughout this course.

“This once again fuels rumors about a possible departure during the next transfer market, this being the scenario in which Sevilla would try to reinforce its midfield with a footballer who would try to recover the best of his pressures at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán under the orders of the Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli,” the report added.

He is currently valued at €20m as per Transfermarkt and if United can get more than that for the Netherlands international, it would be great deal and would allow United more room to manoeuvre in the summer transfer market.



