Sheikh Jassim’s father says Manchester United bid is more of an investment

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar, has called their bid for Machester United more of an investment opportunity than an interest.

His son, Sheikh Jassim, is said to be a lifelong Man United fan and is fronting the bid to buy the club from the Glazers.

He and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the only two public bids lodged.

The bids are reportedly less than the asking amount set by the Glazers, and both parties will need to raise their offers to woo the Glazers into selling.

In an interview with David Rubenstein, which Bloomberg published, Sheikh Hamad stated:

“I am not a football fan.”

“I don’t like this investment. Maybe it will work well. But you know, some of my sons like this, they always discuss it with me.”

“They’re pushing hard. This isn’t my speciality.”

“Let me put it like this: I am an investor. If it will one day be a good investment, I will think about it.”

“I will not look at it as something you do, just as an advertisement.”

The Glazers have yet to decide whether to sell the club or give up a minority stake.

Various other groups are said to have offered to invest in the club, keeping the current owners in charge.