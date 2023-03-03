We like it: Erik ten Hag says players are looking forward to impressing in front of hostile Anfield crowd



There is hardly any breathing space for Manchester United as just a couple of days after their hard-fought FA Cup victory over West Ham United, they are headed to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

After an indifferent start, Liverpool might just be turning a corner form-wise and their mid-week win over Wolves means that they are now unbeaten in four games and have kept a clean sheet in each match.

They are up to sixth and Jurgen Klopp will back his team to produce the goods at home with a vociferous crowd backing them to the hilt.

United looking forward to Anfield encounter

It was telling that Erik ten Hag, during his pre-match press conference, said that his players like it when the going gets tough and the crowd get hostile.

“We know the ambience will not be supporting us and we have to deal with that. Our players, they like it, they like to play in such atmosphere. I’ve been to Anfield. I’m looking forward to it, I know the atmosphere, it will be great, and it will be hostile against us but we like it.”

Impressive come-from-behind wins have become a regular feature under the Dutchman and despite the heavily-congested fixture pile-up, the manager has not complained nor have his players.

Erik ten Hag is not fazed by Anfield's hostile atmosphere 👀 pic.twitter.com/q7ZO0ZB4zs — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 3, 2023

Many have dubbed this current United side as ‘mentality monsters‘, a termed used by the German coach in the past to describe his own team.

“I think our team, our mentality in general is very good. I think we also have many leaders who set the mentality, who set the standards, who control the standards, who correct if necessary. “I think we are happy with this process but it can always be better. That has to be the approach.”

Since the resumption of the Premier League, no side has averaged more points than the Red Devils (2.30). They have lost just one of their last 11 games and many keep referring to the chances of the team to win an unprecedented quadruple.

Away win against big-six next on the agenda

But despite great home form where United are currently unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, they are yet to win at a top-four rival away from home, losing at Arsenal and Manchester City.

Add to it United’s poor record at Anfield, where Klopp’s Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six league games against United, and it is clear that Sunday’s encounter will be a daunting task.

“I think, away from home, we’ve had some really good performances. We have to play and to make it our game and that [winning away at a top-four rival] is the next step we have to make then.”

Both Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho are expected to be back for the encounter as the manager suggested. They had missed out due to injury and illness respectively.



“‘Luke Shaw was not available, so we expect him back. Sancho, yeah he was ill but you have to wait how that develops but yeah I think as well.”