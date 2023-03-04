A quadruple could make Manchester United stars richer by £485,000



Manchester United broke their six-year trophy duck last weekend by lifting the Carabao Cup after beating Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley.

They followed it up with a come-from-behind win against West Ham to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals. They have already made the Round of 16 in the Europa League.

Not only that but the Red Devils are 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal with a game in hand and there is an unlikely chance that they could do the quadruple this season.

Quadruple talks rubbished

Manager Erik ten Hag, who has done a remarkable job so far, has downplayed his team’s chances of winning all four competitions.

“That is for dreamers [talk of winning a quadruple], that is for fans. It is nice but it is not for us [to think about] and the players know that, they are so experienced they don’t get distracted from beautiful dreams.

“We are not talking about that, we are talking about the next game [vs Liverpool] and it is a big game. It is a good game and we are really excited to play this game.”

[🌕] #mufc players were awarded a £65k bonus for their Carabao Cup victory. There is an £85k bonus for winning each of the FA Cup and Europa League, with a £250k bonus should they win the Premier League. [@CraigHope_DM, @ChrisWheelerDM] — centredevils. (@centredevils) March 2, 2023

But many a player has explicitly mentioned post the Wembley final that they are hungry for more and they are also the most in-form team in Europe right now with momentum on their side.

If United were to win both cup competitions, players would be in line for a hefty bonus. According to The Daily Mail, “Stars such as Marcus Rashford and Casemiro have already earned around £65,000 as reward for Sunday’s victory in the Carabao Cup final.

Huge bonus for winning the quadruple

“Sportsmail has been told that there will be further incentives of £85,000 per man for each of the FA Cup and Europa League.”

That is not all. If the Red Devils were to do the unthinkable and end their 11-year wait for the Premier League crown, the players would be receiving £250,000 each. That would take their total bonus amount to £485k.

United certainly have a decent shot of winning both remaining cup competitions with Fulham up next in the FA Cup and Real Betis to come in the Europa League.

Even if the Red Devils finish in the top-four, the players would be entitled to receive a large chunk of the bonus amount due for winning the competition.



