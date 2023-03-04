Academy Match report: Leeds United u18s 3-3 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s were away to Leeds United u18s on Saturday morning in what proved to be an exciting encounter where supporters got their first glimpse of new signing, Gabriele Biancheri.

The match saw an early chance for United when Ethan Williams whipped in a wide free kick, which was flicked on by Victor Musa with a slight touch but not enough to redirect it on target.

Still within the opening ten minutes, Leeds took the lead out of nowhere. Having worked the ball down the right, a drilled a low cross was too much to deal with for Habeen Ogunneye, who got in front of the prowling attacker but inadvertently cleared the ball past Elyh Harrison into the goal.

A minute later, Leeds came close with another low cross behind the backline, but this time Harrison was quick out to collect.

In the 17th minute, Leeds hit on the break with a perfectly placed pass to take Bendito Mantato out of the play for Connor Douglas to run clean through, but the Leeds winger couldn’t beat Harrison.

United equalized through another own goal in the 26th minute. Williams spread the ball to James Nolan on the right, who drilled low across the face of goal and the Leeds defender could only divert the ball into the net.

Shortly after, Nolan threaded the eye of the needle down the middle for Musa, who took his effort early and low but was denied by a David de Gea-esque save from the Leeds keeper’s boot.

Approaching the end of the half, United were peppering Leeds’ goal and came within inches of taking the lead through Musa getting down the right and striking across goal to hit the inside of the left post.

The woodwork played villain again early in the second half as a looping ball into the box was won by Nolan and hit the underside of the bar and down just on the wrong side of the line.

United deservedly took the lead in the 59th minute when Musa latched onto a poor back pass and dribbled through a pair of defenders before poking it past the keeper for Williams to bundle the ball home.

GOAL! Ethan Williams gives United the lead! pic.twitter.com/rGlc7I30dI — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) March 4, 2023

Travis Binnion elected to go for a triple substitution after the goal to introduce the attacking trio of Manni Norkett, Ethan Wheatley, and new signing Biancheri.

Biancheri’s first chance in a red shirt came quickly after his introduction, when a great ball from Nolan into the channel was taken down by Wheatley to lay off to the new signing whose shot was blocked out for a corner by some good defending.

Biancheri ultimately grabbed his debut goal after Williams spread the play to him on the right for his first shot to be blocked but he collected the loose ball and struck low from a tight angle past the keeper’s feet to make it 1-3 for United.

GOAL! Gabriele Biancheri scores on his debut! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qPUYmBYQNj — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) March 4, 2023

In the 87th minute, Harrison overplayed on the ball at the back and lost possession to gift Leeds an easy goal and a way back into the match.

In which they would complete in injury time, grabbing a late equalizer. Leeds got to the byline and clipped back centrally for Ben Andreucci to rise above the United defenders and head past Harrison to secure a 3-3 finish to the match.

A disappointing end when United should have gone away with three points sees the young reds rooted to third place in the table.



United: Harrison, Ogunneye (Norkett 60), Jackson, Kingdon, Mantato, Fitzgerald, Berry, Nolan, Scanlon (Biancheri 60), Williams, Musa (Norkett 60)

Unused subs: Myles, Kamason







