Alvaro Fernandez has been enjoying life while on loan at Preston North End



Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez, currently on loan at Preston North End, has been making close friends while being away from his parent club.

At the start of the season, the young defender decided to move to the Championship club to taste senior football for the first time.

After initially coming through the academy at Real Madrid, the youngster moved to Manchester United in 2020.

It was a great signing for the club after Barcelona and Manchester City were also chasing the very talented left-back.

Whilst excelling on loan, he has also been making friends who he will no doubt keep in contact with for the rest of his football career.

Defender Bambo Diaby who joined Preston six months prior to Fernandez has been speaking to the media through the Lancashire Post about that friendship.

“He’s a very special guy, he’s like my little bro,” Diaby said.

“You have to take care of everything that he does but he’s a very nice guy. I’m always with him because it’s easier for us to understand because we are Spanish.”

“When we’re on the field, I think we play similar football because we started at academies in Spain so we understand each other but sometimes I can’t find him because he’s so far from me.”

“I need to understand more English so I can get more partners on the pitch!”

Fernandez has made 27 appearances in the Championship for Preston.

It’s clear to see that the youngster has a bright future ahead of him and will no doubt want to return to United with some senior football experience.

Erik ten Hag could overhaul his left-back department this summer with Alex Telles and Brandon Williams looking likely to be leaving.

Fernandez could either return for pre-season or be sent out on loan again next season to build up on the experiences of this season.



