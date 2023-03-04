Casemiro’s impact on Manchester United is undeniable

Last week’s win for Casemiro at the FIFA Best awards was surely the final thing to silence the doubters who criticised his move to Old Trafford back in the Summer.

When the 30-year old arrived at the club, he’d won everything at Real Madrid and many thought his motivation was the money.

As Sky Sports reports, Casemiro spoke out about the move at the time. “If it was about money I would have left four or five years ago. The people who think that are wrong, they don’t know me at all.”

He came after United’s opening two games had ended in defeat, Brighton had beaten them 2-1 at home and Brentford thrashed them 4-0.

Casemiro text his agent during that 4-0 beating saying, “Tell them I’ll fix this.”

Erik ten Hag was convinced Casemiro was exactly what United had been looking for after several failed attempts to lure Frenkie De Jong to the club.

Speaking of Casemiro he said, “He’s the cement between the stones. That’s what we’ve been looking for.”

However, critics were skeptical and as Sky points out, the £70m transfer fee and £300,000-per-week wages didn’t help matters.

United legend Gary Neville even had his doubts, saying “I don’t get as excited about the signings that Man United make at the moment as I know they’re not part of the strategy at the start of the summer.”

Roy Keane added, “They’re desperate. But he is quality player. The agent must be delighted with that deal with Manchester United. When you’re desperate you pay over the odds, I suppose.”

He was unveiled at the Liverpool game in front of the Old Trafford crowd and made a beeline for Keane as he made a statement that he knew, and respected United’s history and wanted to help the club return to those glory days.

Since then, Casemiro has proved indispensable with many arguing he is currently their most important player.

In the 34 games he has played for the Reds, the win percentage is 79.4% having only lost three of those games. In the seven games without Casemiro the percentage is 42.9% having also lost three of those games.

Casemiro is on course to record his most prolific season yet in terms of goal contributions with five goals and five assists already.

He is a rock for the team defensively though; he leads United for tackles, possession won in middle third, fouls won and duels won per 90.

As United claimed their first silverware in six years at Wembley last weekend, Casemiro once again put in an impressive display, celebrating a defensive block to deny Joelinton an opportunity, as much as he celebrated his goal.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I go for a ball like it’s a plate of dinner. That’s my profile. It’s not that it’s a final, even if it was a normal Premier League game, the whole world knows I go for it like it’s the only ball,” he said after the game.

Gary Neville admitted he was wrong on commentary, “Look at him. All those Manchester United fans – and players – responding to him. I had doubts when he came, the price tag was huge, the wages enormous, the contract too long we all felt. But the impact he’s had on the club. Was he coming for the money? Was he coming for a holiday? Not at all. He’s been outstanding.”

He will no doubt be an integral part of United’s squad this weekend as they take on a struggling Liverpool.

He is no stranger to Klopp’s side having beaten them when he was at Real Madrid in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals.

United haven’t won at Anfield in over seven years, could Casemiro be the key to turning the tide?







