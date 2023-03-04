Eric Ramsay appointed assistant manager of Wales



Manchester United first team coach Eric Ramsay has been appointed as the assistant manager of the Welsh national team.

He has enjoyed some great times at the club since arriving from Chelsea’s academy in 2021.

Ramsay is known for working on United’s set-pieces, both attacking and defending. In the past, the team always used to struggle with this area of the game but have improved significantly in the last year.

This season, United have scored from a lot of set-pieces with variations in routine also catching the eye.

According to The Athletic, Ramsay will combine both roles after accepting his new role on the international stage.

Fans can expect him to link up with the national team for the first time in March as they face Croatia and Latvia in the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championships.

Speaking to the media, the new Wales assistant manager said, “Having grown up in Llanfyllin, I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Welsh setup.

“There’s so much excitement around the national team and its recent success, it’s a great time to be joining.”

It is not unusual for international staff to combine roles at club level so this will have no impact on United going forward.

It just means that Ramsay will have a busier schedule than usual and will be unavailable during the international break for Erik ten Hag.

Rob Page, who is the Wales manager, spoke about his new backroom staff which includes the addition of new members in Ramsay and West Ham’s Nick Davies.

“Eric is arguably one of the best young coaches in football at this moment in time.”

“The changes give us an opportunity to build on our success, by drip feeding new players into the squad at the right times.”

“Hopefully in the next 12 months we’ll then have the next batch of players to represent Wales at the top level.”

Ramsay has been wanted by a selection of teams at club level including Blackpool but he decided to stay back at United.

He is no doubt one of the most in-demand coaches considering he is still relatively young and has plenty of experience in the tank.

He also speaks Spanish fluently and has an easy relationship with most of the players after working on successful set-piece routines since arriving at the club.

