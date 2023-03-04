Jeremie Frimpong “getting closer and closer” to Manchester United move



Manchester United are edging ever closer to agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Christian Falk, a Bundesliga insider, told CaughtOffside that there will already have been talks.

He also revealed that a close connection exists between the player and Red Devils’ boss Erik ten Hag, which could help progress the deal.

“Jeremie Frimpong is getting closer and closer to a United move. Frimpong was also a topic in Winter – United really wanted him then,” he said.

“You know, he’s a Dutch player and his connection to Erik ten Hag is very close. There should have been talks.

“So, you see now that Ten Hag is performing well with his team and has good arguments for Frimpong and for United in terms of fulfilling his wish. I think he’s one of Ten Hag’s main targets for the summer.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed something of a resurgence in the second half of this season, but there is still a feeling that he is not ideally suited to Ten Hag’s methods.

Diogo Dalot’s form has gone the other way, impressing before the World Cup and slumping after it – although it should be noted that the Portuguese did have to come back from injury.

Dalot has been offered a new contract and is expected to sign before the end of the season, but in Wan-Bissaka’s case, an exit seems fairly likely.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, are thought to have made enquiries with the player himself considering an exit.

In any case, Frimpong would certainly be an interesting addition to Ten Hag’s options at right back.

He is about as attacking a fullback as it is possible to be, regularly dribbling past opponents, flying down the wing, and getting himself into the box.

This season those qualities have been richly rewarded with five goals and four assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances.

That is four times the number of direct goal involvements that United’s current right backs have between them.

Having favoured the likes of Noussair Mazraoui and Nicolo Tagliafico while at Ajax, it is clear that Ten Hag’s preference is for fullbacks who are able to meaningfully contribute to the attack.

At just 22 years of age, Frimpong could spend many years at Old Trafford doing just that.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



