Manchester United beat Ipswich Town by record breaking margin 28 years ago today

The 4th of March holds a significant place in Manchester United’s history.

As reported in the Manchester Evening News, today marks the anniversary of the club’s biggest ever Premier League victory.

28 years ago on this very day, United thumped Ipswich Town by nine goals to nil, in an unforgettable afternoon at Old Trafford.

History was also made by Andy Cole, who struck five times for United, which remains the joint-most goals scored in a single Premier League game by any player.

Roy Keane and Paul Ince also grabbed a goal, adding to a brace from Mark Hughes, to complete the rout.

United were beaten by Ipswich earlier in the same season and former United striker Brian McClair revealed that the Tractor Boys were not particularly gracious in victory.

“It always stuck with me that Sir Matt Busby once said, ‘you have to be humble and gracious in defeat or victory’, and Ipswich were not on that day,” said McClair.

However, the Scotsman said revenge wasn’t on the mind of the United players on the day, insisting they were purely focused on scoring as many as they could, in keeping with club tradition.

“It wasn’t a case of ‘we’re going to humiliate you and grind you into dust’, it was just ‘we’re going to score as many as we can and keep going until it’s over’. That’s just the Manchester United way,” he added.

Sir Alex Ferguson was unsurprisingly the mastermind behind the record-breaking win and described the performance as once in a lifetime

“I have never seen us score more than five goals at Old Trafford. This is the kind of performance you always dream about but only happens once in a lifetime,” he had said.

United have since equaled the 9-0 score line, battering Southampton at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Southampton were also on the end of a 9-0 reverse to Leicester City and Liverpool are also joint top of the list having beaten Bournemouth by the same score, this season.



