Manchester United have scored more goals through substitutes than anyone in Europe

Manchester United’s remarkable run of form this season means they are in contention for an unthinkable quadruple.

And the upturn in fortunes and mood at the club is largely down to one man – Erik ten Hag.

The United boss has galvanized a group who seemed to have the weight of the world on their shoulders, just six months ago.

Ten Hag has instilled belief and togetherness in into the squad, with everyone now playing their part.

This new found spirit is no better highlighted than by the fact United have scored more goals through substitutes than any other side across the continent.

Manchester United substitutes have scored 20 goals this season, more than any other team in Europe. [@TeleFootball] pic.twitter.com/acXQEcPwFj — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 2, 2023

United have scored twenty goals from the bench, three more than Napoli and Villarreal below them.

No other Premier League side features in the top 10 of the list.

Ten Hag has proved that he isn’t afraid to turn to his bench, regularly making changes at half-time throughout the season.

Marcus Rashford is United’s leading scorer as a sub, scoring six times after being introduced during the game.

Anthony Martial and Fred have both scored three times with Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho with two apiece after coming on.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Scott McTominay have also notched from the bench, to make up the 20 goals.

