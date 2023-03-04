Manchester United in touch with Wilfried Zaha’s representatives over free summer move



Sir Alex Ferguson was known for his eye for talent and the legendary former Manchester United manager very rarely failed when it came to transfers.

His parting gift to the United faithful in terms of new players was Wilfried Zaha, who had set the Championship alight while representing Crystal Palace.

But for one reason or the other, it never worked out for the Ivory Coast international with the Red Devils sending him out on loan to Cardiff and Palace.

Zaha has starred for Palace since rejoining

The tricky winger eventually wound up rejoining the Eagles back in 2015.

Since then he has been their best player and that has continued under Patrick Vieira. Despite generating plenty of transfer interest, he has stayed put at Selhurst Park until now.

Zaha is in the final stretch of his contract in south London and while the club do want to keep hold of their star asset, there are doubts with regards to raising his £130,000-a-week-wages which already makes him the highest paid player at the club by some distance.

🚨🚨| #mufc have been in touch with Wilfred Zaha’s representatives over a sensational swoop to re-sign Zaha this summer. [London World via MEN] pic.twitter.com/F3dkQdbLUd — centredevils. (@centredevils) March 4, 2023

Palace are ready to offer him a long-term contract which will keep him the highest-paid player and with the promise of eventually retiring as a true club legend with a statue outside Selhurst Park.

Multiple Premier League clubs are circling with London World reporting that Tottenham Hostpur are leading the chase while many outlets have claimed Arsenal remain in the hunt.

Surprisingly, Erik ten Hag‘s United are said to in touch with the winger’s representatives over a free move.

Spurs & Arsenal lead the chase with United also joining in

“Tottenham, AS Roma and even his former side Manchester United have all been in touch with the player’s representatives but the idea of pitching up with Antonio Conte’s side in London will mean he doesn’t have to wholly change his life style,” the London World report added.

His quality is not in doubt but United currently have a plethora of options at left wing and while a free move does make sense, Zaha will mainly remain as backup with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho already at the club.

As for the 30-year-old, he is currently torn between continuing at a place where he is revered by the entire fanbase and playing in the Champions League.



