Manchester United join Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool in race for Alexis Mac Allister



Manchester United have done remarkably well so far this season, winning the Carabao Cup and still in contention in both the FA Cup and Europa League.

There is even an outside chance of winning the Premier League, though manager Erik ten Hag has downplayed those chances and insisted that his team are just looking at one match at a time.

But the Dutch boss deserves praise for transforming the fortunes of the team in such a short span of time and that too despite the lack of depth in certain positions.

Midfielder required next season

It is a well-known fact that the current team is short of an elite goalscorer and the injuries and suspensions have also laid bare the need to strengthen in the centre of the pitch.

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain sidelined for the long-term while Scott McTominay was also out injured for a prolonged period while Casemiro suffered a four-match suspension.

United have been linked with a plethora of midfielders — Jude Bellingham, Frenkie de Jong and Declan Rice but most of them are going to cost a bomb.

Considering the priority for the Red Devils is brining in an elite striker, the budget for a midfielder might be less than what the club had hoped for.

One name that has just been thrown into the ring is that of Brighton’s versatile midfielder — Alexis Mac Allister.

According to Football Insider, United have joined the hunt for the Argentine along with a number of Premier League sides.

“Arsenal, Man United and Man City have joined Liverpool in registering an interest in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, sources have told Football Insider.

“Liverpool have kicked off the race for his signature – with the Seagulls willing to part with the midfielder if their £70million asking price is met.”

Race for World Cup winner is on

After more than four years as a Seagull, the Argentina international has suggested to people close to him that he is “ready to go” to a bigger club this summer.

The World Cup winner, who has the ability to play as a No 10 and also as the defensive pivot, has managed to grab seven goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Brighton are known to be extremely hard to negotiate with as Chelsea and City found out earlier this season and they will only offload Mac Allister for a record sum considering the player has a contract till June 2025 – with Brighton holding the option to extend his deal a further 12 months.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



