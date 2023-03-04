Manchester United to offload six star to fund Erik ten Hag’s summer spending



Manchester United will look to sell six players in the summer to fund manager Erik ten Hag’s war chest.

After a £227m splurge in summer 2022, the Red Devils may need to sell before they can buy this time around, as even with new owners, Financial Fair Play could be a concern.

Anthony Martial, Donny Van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams, and Harry Maguire have all been named by Football Insider as the players Ten Hag is happy to put in the shop window.

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, McTominay, Maguire, and Martial have all caught the interest of West Ham United, with a triple swoop by the Hammers on the cards.

Williams and Van de Beek have spent much of the season injured, with the latter likely ruled out for the rest of the season.

Southampton have shown interest in Williams in the past, while Sevilla could be in the mix for the Dutchman.

Henderson is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest but his attitude since moving to the Midlands would suggest that his time at Old Trafford is done. He will likely remain in the Premier League.

Accumulatively, Transfermarkt estimates the value of all six to be €127m, which would fund a move for a world class striker.

Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane have been mentioned as United’s top targets in the position, and either would be a vital part of the jigsaw at Old Trafford, where quality at centre forward has often been in short supply.

The trouble is, Ten Hag would likely find himself short in other areas of the squad, with a lack of midfield reinforcements already having forced a short-term loan deal for Marcel Sabitzer in January.

If there is enough in the budget to bring in a midfielder the manager likes (here’s looking at you, Frenkie), then that may not be too much of an issue.

Given the wages that would be freed up by such as exodus, United could well look to the Bosman market, where players such as Adrien Rabiot and Evan N’Dicka could be shrewd additions to shore up midfield and defence without transfer fees, although the latter is said to be nearing an agreement with FC Barcelona.

With Ten Hag looking to bring Manchester United back to the summit of English football, it should prove to be an interesting summer.







