Sevilla hoping to attract Manchester United’s third choice defender Victor Lindelof next summer



When Erik ten Hag took over the reins at Old Trafford, he inherited a broken squad replete with holes and not many would have given him and the team any chance of winning silverware this season.

The first thing that the Dutchman did was strengthen the spine of the team and the addition of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have changed the complexion of the team.

Ten Hag has also zeroed in on his preferred defensive partnership of Raphael Varane and Martinez and the duo have been magnificent most times.

New preferred CB partnership

The duo kept a clean sheet in the Carabao Cup final while seeing off the threat of Barcelona in the Europa League.

That has meant the previous incumbent partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have found their chances hard to come by.

They have played mainly in the cup competitions or if one of the preferred centre-backs have been injured or suspended.

Sevilla are hoping to bring in #MUFC defender Victor Lindelof in the summer. The Swedish defender is out of contract in 2024. (ED). pic.twitter.com/DI9YjdYC0d — Football España (@footballespana_) March 2, 2023

There are rumours that the United manager wants to bring in further reinforcement at the back next summer and that could lead to at least one departure in defence.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla sporting director Monchi wants to strengthen his team’s defence ahead of next season and they have drawn up a list of potential targets.

Top of that list is Lindelof as they are aware that the Swede has not played as many minutes as he would have liked and thus would be open to a move. Sevilla already have United defender Alex Telles on loan there.

Lindelof wanted by Sevilla

“In England they place Sevilla among those interested in another top-level center-back, whose contract ends the following year (2024) and which is barely counting in recent times.

“It treats of the Swedish international Víctor Lindelof, that lives his sixth season in the Manchester United.

“At 28 years old, the player from Vasteras is one of the least used players by Ten Hag, he has played 20 games and 1,382 minutes, but most of them in secondary tournaments and in the Europa League, in which he rotates with the usual starters,” the report added.

It remains to be seen who out of both defenders Ten Hag decides to offload next season. There are question marks surrounding Telles’ future as well.



