Antony produces hall-of-shame performance as Man United suffer humiliating defeat at Anfield



Manchester United were beaten by seven goals to nil by bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverool’s goals came from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, who each grabbed a brace, and Roberto Firmino, who came on from the bench to add a seventh.

The 7-0 loss is the Red Devils’ heaviest defeat since 26th December 1931.

United had eight shots compared to Liverpool’s 18. Only four were on target for the Red Devils while Liverpool registered eight shots on target.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had 61% possession of the ball to United’s measly 39%.

United made 299 passes with a success rate of 70%. On the other hand, Liverpool made 461 passes with a pass accuracy of 78%.

In what was a poor team performance, one of United’s most disastrous players was Antony.

The Brazilian played 90 minutes and it’s not clear why this was considering how bad he was.

Antony had 40 touches of the ball.

He only made 18 passes during the time he was on the pitch, mustering a pass accuracy of 78%.

Out of the five crosses Antony attempted, none was successful – the winger’s lazy and casual crossing was something that stood out, especially in the opening 45 minutes of the game.

Antony had two shots on target that required Allison to swing into action. The Liverpool shot-stopper was equal to the task.

The United man made five dribbling attempts and was unsuccessful with every try.

Antony only won two out of the 10 ground duels he delved into.

The player also won zero out of his three aerial duels. He lost possession an astronomical 18 times and committed three fouls.

He was fouled once and made one tackle.

Stats obtained from Sofascore

