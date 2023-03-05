Confirmed Man United XI vs Liverpool: Raphael Varane recovers, Antony starts



Raphael Varane has overcome an injury scare and will partner Lisandro Martinez in defence today for Manchester United this afternoon as the Red Devils take on Liverpool at Anfield.

Diogo Dalot is preferred to Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, with Luke Shaw and David de Gea completing the defensive line-up.

In midfield, the Brazilian duo of Fred and Casemiro once again form the defensive pivot, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them in the number 8/10 position.

Up front, Wout Weghorst will once again play in the centre forward position, with Marcus Rashford on the left wing and Antony on the right.

This means that there is no place for Jadon Sancho or United’s man of the match in midweek, Alejandro Garnacho.

Both players are on the bench.

Joining them are Tom Heaton, birthday boy Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Marcel Sabitzer, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga.

There is no place in the squad for Victor Lindelof, Kobbie Mainoo and Facundo Pellistri.

Anthony Martial is still out injured, although he is back in training. Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are long-term absentees.

Liverpool are still without long-term absentees Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara.

Their line-up is: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson, Salah, Nunez and Gakpo.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 4.30pm.







