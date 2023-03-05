David de Gea set to earn new £250,000 per week contract at Manchester United

David de Gea is set to earn a a new contract at Manchester United.

The Spaniard has been in stellar form this season, and the club are willing to reward him with a two-year deal.

However, The Sun report that United will offer him a lower wage – £250,000 per week compared to his previous deal.

There is no guarantee that he will be United’s number one next season, depending on whether Erik ten Hag decides to buy a goalkeeper in the summer.

United will reportedly insert a clause in De Gea’s contract which would only make him eligible for his wage if he played more than 50 per cent of the games next season.

By doing this, the club want to avoid the situation of him being an overpaid reserve in case a new goalkeeper comes in.

Many United fans have criticised De Gea’s ball distribution and sweeping.

There have been times when the Spaniard has given the ball directly to an opposition player in a dangerous area.

Moreover, De Gea is not the best at commanding his box from set pieces and crosses.

He tends to flap and punch high balls that could be easily caught.

Ten Hag is expected to ultimately decide about De Gea’s future in the summer.



