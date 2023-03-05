Fabrizio Romano provides Jeremie Frimpong update amidst Man United links



Manchester United may have some way to go before agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong.

The Bundesliga speedster has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, as Erik ten Hag prepares to strengthen his squad in the summer.

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, journalist Christian Falk claimed that Jeremie Frimpong was “getting closer and closer” to a move.

However, Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on those claims, asserting that direct communications between United and the Leverkusen star are yet to take place.

“Despite strong claims about Manchester United edging closer to signing Jeremie Frimpong, I’m told there’s nothing concrete on this one,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Manchester United are following Frimpong, their scouts have been monitoring him since October as stated many times… but nothing else. No direct talks with agents or Bayer Leverkusen at this stage.

“The priority is to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also improved a lot and ended up staying in January.”

While it is true that Wan-Bissaka’s upturn in performances may have lessened the need for United to recruit a right back, there have been reports that the former Crystal Palace player will look to move in the summer.

His former club are among the interested parties, while Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United were also linked during the January transfer window.

Wan-Bissaka’s skill set is slowly becoming more rounded under Ten Hag, but there is still a feeling that the manager would prefer a fullback who was a more consistently productive contributor to United’s attacking game.

Frimpong averages a direct goal involvement roughly every 193 minutes playing from the right side of defence and is one of the most effective dribblers among defenders in Europe.

With a reported price tag of around €50m, United may end up choosing to stick with their current options as they look to recruit in other key positions.

There is no doubting that Frimpong looks like the ideal Ten Hag fullback, however.







