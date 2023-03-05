Five-star Manchester United thrash Leicester City



Manchester United cemented their status as league leaders after an emphatic 5-1 victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

United went on the attack right from the start and the first chance fell to Ella Toone, who was clean through on goal but the keeper was quick off her line.

Another early chance for the Reds as Alessia Russo slid in and tried to turn it goalwards from a tight angle on the right but it was blocked and United had a corner.

United were first to every ball, they were hungry for a result today as they had to keep up this intensity.

After some lovely link up play down the left, it fell to Hayley Ladd on the edge of the box who was in space but her shot was saved.

Ona Batlle fizzed a ball in from the left but at full stretch it was still just beyond Russo’s reach.

Leicester got a rare chance to break into United’s defensive half but it was dealt with calmly by the United defence.

United were able to break from there and Toone’s shot was well saved and it fell to Millie Turner who also saw her shot saved. The rebound fell kindly for Russo who slotted it over the line.

A patient passage of play followed as Leicester tried to press high. United played out from the back and Hayley Ladd had a shot from the centre of the box but it was an easy catch for the Leicester keeper.

Some lovely bit of play by Leah Galton fooled four Leicester players with a cool back-heel finding a teammate and the ball eventually fell to Toone in acres of space, but the indecisiveness in the final third meant that the attack fizzled out.

United almost got burned from playing out from the back as Hannah Blundell who had otherwise had a good game, gave the ball away in a dangerous area, but luckily United mopped up.

Another mix up moments later saw Mary Earps collide with her own defender and the Reds conceded a corner. Thankfully it amounted to nothing.

United regrouped and knew they had to get a cushion before half-time.

Batlle made a fantastic dash for the ball and delivered a fantastic cross to the back post and it was headed home by Russo once again.

Turner gave away a free kick just outside the area and Leicester thought they could turn it in at the near post but they forgot they were up against the world’s best keeper and she caught and held it.

United began the second half playing out from the back again which was causing some nerves amongst the fans.

Moments later and United were punished, as the Reds gave Leicester way too much space and Remy Siemsen smashed it past Earps.

United needed that wake up call and responded immediately. A free kick for United delivered by Katie Zelem was cleared but only as far as Russo who took it on the volley but it was well saved by the keeper.

The Leicester shot-stopper couldn’t keep it out for long though as the corner delivered by Galton was once again turned in by Russo who claimed her hat-trick!

Blundell was having a great game on the left, with lovely link up play and some solid blocks.

Despite the scare early in the second half, United were dominant and Galton made it four. Russo flicked it on and Galton slotted it past the keeper.

Moments later and Toone had a golden opportunity to make it five but she couldn’t comnect and fell over the keeper.

A few minutes later and Russo, with a beautiful volley, rattled the woodwork and again Toone couldn’t dig the rebound out from under her feet.

Estelle Cascarino came on and delighted fans the way she chased the ball and worked hard to win it back. She had a chance of her own but unfortunately her shot was wide.

United did make it five though, it was substitute Lucia Garcia who coolly ran into the box fairly unchallenged by the defenders and slotted it past the keeper.

It was chance after chance for United as Nikita Parris’ shot went over the bar and in injury time, Zelem wowed the fans with a lovely turn on the ball and smashed it goalwards from outside the box, but it was just over the bar.

The Leicester keeper was forced into another save late on and though there was some great one-two football into the box from the corner, it didn’t result in a goal.

It was a brilliant display by the Reds who kept up the momentum at the top of the league.

Team: Earps, Batlle, Turner, Blundell, Le Tissier, Zelem, Toone (Boe Risa 71), Ladd (Cascarino 71), Thomas (Parris 67), Galton (Garcia 78), Russo (Williams 78)



