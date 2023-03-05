Lisandro Martinez reveals key to Alejandro Garnacho’s success



Lisandro Martinez has backed Alejandro Garnacho to be a key player for Manchester United.

The combative defender believes that Garnacho has the right attitude and character to succeed at Old Trafford.

Speaking to South American news outlet TyC, Licha sang the 18-year-old’s praises, saying:

“The truth is that Garna is an excellent boy, with a lot of personality because he is 18 years old and is starting in a very big team and with a lot of pressure, you have to have personality, right?

“That’s what I like about him, he’s going to play headline or enters ten, fifteen minutes and gives the best of him.”

Martinez and Garnacho have both been included in the Argentina national team squad for La Albiceleste’s March friendlies.

They will play Panama and Curacao, with head coach Lionel Scaloni sure to take an opportunity to look at some of the nation’s younger players.

Martinez has quickly become something of a cult hero at United and spoke about his feelings towards English football and his time as a Red Devil.

“For me it is enormous pride to come to the best league in the world, to play for Manchester United and for people to identify with me, to show me their love,” he said.

“For me it is enormous pride, and it is mutual affection.”

He also highlighted the incredible affection shown to him by the fans:

“It’s incredible that in this country they chant ‘Argentino, Argentino’, it’s an extra motivation. They love my way of playing, always giving my best, you can see that it identifies them.”

With United taking on Liverpool at Anfield today, Erik ten Hag knows that he can rely on Lisandro Martinez to bring the fight needed to secure a crucial result.

The away following will be sure to give him all the motivation he needs.







