Manchester United learn Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price for Harry Kane



Tottenham Hotspur have set their asking price for Manchester United target Harry Kane.

The Red Devils are in dire need of reinforcements up front, having been forced to bring in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January to cover for the perennially injured Anthony Martial.

It is expected that Erik ten Hag will prioritise a world class centre forward in the summer as he looks to continue his rebuild of the Man United squad, with Kane high on the shortlist.

And, according to Football Insider, he could well get his man, provided the club are prepared to meet Spurs’ £100m asking price.

Tottenham’s ask is a big one for a player who will turn 30 in July and will have just one year remaining on his contract.

The price reflects the England captain’s importance to the Londoners, who have been dragged kicking and screaming into contention for fourth place by Kane’s contributions this season.

Daniel Levy is famously stubborn and is likely uneasy at the prospect of selling to a Premier League rival.

But Kane is thought to be uninterested in a move abroad, with records such as Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record, still within his reach in England.

Tottenham are still in negotiations with Kane over a new contract, although he has shown little interest in renewing since Manchester City’s £100m bid was turned down the season before last.

That may all still change however, opening up the possibility of the England star finishing his career at Spurs.

As for United, it will be up to the club and manager to decide if Kane’s quality is worth the price.

The squad is primed for success in the immediate future, with the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varan, and Bruno Fernandes in their prime.

Adding a world class forward in the here and now would give Erik ten Hag a huge chance of success next season.

Should a younger striker be preferred, Victor Osimhen has also been mooted as a target, although he will surely be no more cheap than Kane.







