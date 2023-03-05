Manchester United set to battle Liverpool for MLS star goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic



It was an eventful last fortnight for Manchester United as they saw off the challenge of Barcelona in the Europa League before adding the Carabao Cup trophy to their cabinet.

The momentum was carried forward as a makeshift United saw off West Ham’s challenge in the FA Cup with Liverpool up next in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are currently the most in-form team in Europe and no team has garnered more points post the World Cup than the team from Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag deserves plaudits for transforming the fortunes of the club despite the lack of squad depth and the obvious lack of quality in certain positions.

GK likely to be recruited

The club have major plans ahead of next season with many problem positions set to be fixed. One of them is the goalkeeper’s position.

David de Gea‘s contract is set to end after this season and despite the club having the option of triggering an automatic one-year extension, they have not done the same.

That is because they do not want to pay the Spaniard’s massive wages and want to agree a reduced wage with Ten Hag still not completely happy with his goalkeeper.

For all of De Gea’s mastery over shot-stopping, he lacks the ability to play out from the back and his reluctance to leave the line has cost his side many a times.

Sources: Manchester United heavily scouting New England Revolution and Serbia int’l goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. No official contact between clubs yet. Petrovic, 23, quickly recognized among best GKs in MLS. Two caps with Serbia. Finalist for MLS GK of the Year last season. pic.twitter.com/8iNzhi7FSF — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 19, 2023

There is also the confusion surrounding Dean Henderson‘s future. The Englishman is currently out on loan at Nottingham Forest and after his summer interview, he might be offloaded.

Backup keeper Tom Heaton‘s contract also ends in the summer while Jack Butland’s loan is also set to end. It is clear United need more goalkeepers.

The Daily Mirror have reported that the Red Devils are eyeing a move for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

United, Liverpool eyeing Serbian shot-stopper

Petrovic joined New England last April and has earned rave reviews for his new club and has even broken into the Serbian national team.

United have been joined by arch-rivals Liverpool in the race for the Serbian international.

“United and Liverpool have been monitoring his form and they are set to continue having him watched through the Major League Soccer season ahead of a potential summer move. The keeper moved to the United States from Cukaricki in his homeland,” the report mentioned.

The 23-year-old is not being looked at as a No 1 but rather as a back-up option and he is valued at €2.50m according to Transfermarkt.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



