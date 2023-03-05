Manchester United’s Player of the Season contenders put in their worst displays against Liverpool



After the highs of this season, Manchester United suffered one of their most painful nights in history as they lost 7-0 at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

It was an even first-half with United squandering a few opportunities but the hosts took the lead through new buy and long-term United target Cody Gakpo.

But the hope was still that the Red Devils would mount a remarkable comeback as they have done many times this season. But what transpired in the second-half beggars belief.

The defence crumbled big time as goals flew past with Gakpo scoring a brace and fellow new signing and another of United’s targets Darwin Nunez bagged a brace.

And following that heads dropped, the body language went out of the window and the team showed absolutely no fight and no pride as they allowed Mo Salah to grab two goals and substitute Roberto Firmino to add further misery.

Even worse than the scoreline was the performance put in by players who have been the manager’s go-to choices this season.

Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have been the stars of the campaign but the duo were completely outfought and outperformed in the game.

Both full-backs Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw have been men reborn under the Dutchman but they were awful on the night.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes not only was non-existent, he was even seen giving up at one point and not even tracking back.

Marcus Rashford, who was played up top, looked a shadow of the player he has been since the World Cup and frequently made the wrong choice and even squandered a handful of chances.

And the less said about David de Gea the better. It was not surprising to see Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford get substituted.

Even the manager, who has hardly put a foot wrong, did err on the day. This game at Anfield was calling out for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, known for his superior defensive abilities.

Also playing Fernandes left when Trent Alexander-Arnold was there for the taking seemed like the wrong ploy.

Results-wise, a loss was on the cards but the manner will hurt fans, especially after the lack of pride and professionalism shown by the players. Ten Hag needs a reaction and a big one.



