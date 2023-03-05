Mason Greenwood unlikely to represent England under Gareth Southgate



Manchester United are currently carrying out an internal investigation with regards to the entire Mason Greenwood episode and have so far refused to divulge anything about the path forward.

The academy youngster is waiting to see if United re-integrate him into the squad this season after charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour were dropped last month.

And now The Sun have reported that the England national team have taken a stand with regards to the United youngster representing the Three Lions in the future.

Southgate & England take a stand

“Mason Greenwood will never again be selected for England by Gareth Southgate, The Sun understands — even though the striker has rejected a switch to Jamaica.”

Jamaica remain interested in acquiring his services with the 21-year-old qualifying to represent Jamaica via his mother’s side, and rules state he could be eligible to play for them in September.

🚨 Mason Greenwood will never be selected for England again by Gareth Southgate. (Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/MsoboktFzo — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 4, 2023

Jamaica Football Federation boss Dennis Chung was quoted as saying, “He is only 21 and so has a very bright future ahead of him and I think he will add value to any team he is on.”

However, the player still dreams of playing for England.

A source told The Sun, “He is clinging to the hope of playing again at the highest level.

“But Southgate places a great deal of importance on not only a player’s talent, but how the squad gels.”

Greenwood’s future remains up in the air

The forward made his debut for The Three Lions back in 2020 against Iceland. There was a major controversy surrounding Greenwood and Manchester City star Phil Foden after the game.

It was reported that both had smuggled in two women into the team hotel in breach of Covid rules and the management decided to send them back home.

Greenwood has not played for his country since.

There have been reports stating United could slowly bring him back into the fold and many measures are being planned out while the player himself is said to be open to a move away in a bid to resurrect his career.



