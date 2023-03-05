Match report: Liverpool 7 -0 Manchester United

Within the opening five minutes it was clear it was going to be a feisty game between the two clubs. A big challenge came in from Casemiro within the first minute and Weghorst found himself in a tussle which he won a free kick for.

Liverpool dominated possession in the opening ten minutes but luckily some good tackles stopped them from really threatening De Gea.

United’s first chance came from Antony, who was looking for the far bottom corner, but Alisson got down low and pushed it out for a corner.

Salah had a chance as it opened up for him but his shot lacked conviction and was well off target.

A ball towards Salah was scooped up by De Gea who got it out quickly and Rashford countered well. His cross was blocked and went out for a corner but United couldn’t make the set piece count.

At the other end, Robertson had a shot that was headed away by Martinez. Liverpool came again though and this time Nunez was in behind but somehow Martinez managed to get back once again to block the shot.

United had another chance, a beautiful cross from Dalot was perfect for Fernandes to head in but instead it went across goal and went wide.

Moments later and Liverpool were opened up as Rashford found himself through the middle after a lovely pass from Shaw, but he took the shot first time and didn’t get enough on it and it was comfortable for Alisson.

United were growing into this game, pressing Liverpool and forcing them into mistakes, but United needed to capitalise.

Another mistake came from Liverpool as they tried to hold the line and lost sight of Antony, who managed to run through. Alisson stood tall to make the save but it was still bobbling around in the box, but unfortunately a United player couldn’t get on the end of it.

Manchester United thought they’d taken the lead from a Fernandes free kick that found the head of Casemiro, but it was offside.

Just before half-time and Liverpool took the lead, Gakpo finding the far bottom corner. United’s defence should have done better.

The second half began and it was clear it was going to be a miserable afternoon for United fans. Shaw gave the ball away poorly and Nunez scored. Then the floodgates opened as two minutes later Salah made a good run and Gakpo finished it and United off. The back four all had a part to play in the downfall of their team.

Liverpool weren’t finished there as Salah added to the Merseyside team’s tally, blasting it past De Gea before Nunez headed in a fifth.

There were odd moments of attack for United but nothing to get excited about, Rashford made some good runs but there was no one helping him out.

Salah made it six after a terrible mistake once again by Shaw. It was the worst second half performance by United this season, but they had lost their heads. Then it was seven… this was the worst United performance in history, it had to be!

It seemed like United had perhaps spent all week polishing last weekend’s trophy instead of training.

Team: De Gea, Martinez, Fernandes, Rashford, Fred (McTominay 58), Casemiro, Varane, Dalot, Antony, Shaw, Weghorst (Garnacho 58)