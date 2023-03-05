Moises Caicedo’s new contract will not stop Manchester United’s interest



Manchester United are still interested in Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo, despite the player signing a new contract recently.

That is according to The Telegraph, who claim that Caicedo could be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between England’s top clubs.

The Ecuadorian midfielder, who starred in the Qatar World Cup, was linked with the Red Devils in the summer, but Casemiro was signed instead, to great success.

However, United’s midfield option are still in need of strengthening, with Erik ten Hag having been forced to draft in Marcel Sabitzer on loan in January.

While the Austrian has performed well enough when called upon, the club will likely be considering signing a player more capable of improving the side’s starting line-up.

In that regard, Caicedo remains an option, and his performances under Roberto de Zerbi will only intensify interest.

Premier League rivals Arsenal saw a bid of around £70m rejected back in January, with the Gunners now thought to have turned their attention to a summer move for Declan Rice instead.

Liverpool and Chelsea remain in the frame for Brighton’s midfield dynamo, however, meaning a deal would not be easy.

Naturally, his new contract means that Caicedo would not come cheap, having extended to 2027 with an option of an additional year.

Arguably, a midfield pairing of Casemiro and Caicedo could appear a little too defensive, however between the Brazilian’s passing range and the Ecuadorian’s dribbling ability, it would be a midfield with enough offensive weapons to support United’s attack.

The main issue would be the fee Brighton would be able to demand for the player.

Having sold Marc Cucurella and Leandro Trossard this season – and with Alexis MacAllister expected to leave the club in the summer – the Seagulls are in a strong financial position and are unlikely to want to do business.







