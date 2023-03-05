Player ratings: Liverpool 7 – 0 Man United

Manchester United lost to Liverpool 7-0 in the Premier league today. Here are our ratings.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 1.5 – Liverpool can control the game because they have Alisson, United cannot because they have De Gea. Distribution, shocking. An upgrade in this position should be priority numero uno in the summer.

Diogo Dalot 2.5 – Played a good ball into the far post for Bruno Fernandes in the first half but defensively weak once again, the Portuguese. Caught out horribly for the first goal and never recovered.

Raphael Varane 3 – Shaky.

Lisandro Martinez 4.5 – Had a tough day at the office.

Luke Shaw 3.5 – Solid first half but struggled in the second half as Liverpool ran riot.

Casemiro 4 – A game to forget for the five-times-Champions League winner.

Fred 3 – Really struggled. Not the way he wanted to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Bruno Fernandes 4.5 – Had the best chance of the first half but did not manage to get his header on target.

Antony 3 – Had one shot on target that was well saved by Alisson but largely ineffective.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Tried his hardest and managed to hit the post in the second half. Desperately needs a rest, if he is to inspire United to further glory this season.

Wout Weghorst 4 – Didn’t do much today.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay 4 – Unfortunate to receive a booking.

Alejandro Garnacho 4 – Poor.

Marcel Sabitzer N/A – Came in at the death.

Tyrell Malacia N/A – Came in at the death.

Anthony Elanga N/A – Came in at the death.