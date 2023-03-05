Raphael Varane a doubt for Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool



Raphael Varane is an injury concern for Manchester United’s Anfield clash with Liverpool today.

The Frenchman has, according to The Daily Mail, been complaining of leg pain recently and will face an assessment this morning.

It would come as a huge blow for United should Varane miss the fixture, with the Red Devils often depending on the World Cup winner’s rock-solid partnership with Lisandro Martinez this term.

Should he be ruled out, Erik ten Hag can call upon Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof against Liverpool.

Neither player impressed in United’s FA Cup tie with West Ham United on Thursday, with David de Gea having to endure a busy first half when the pair played together.

Liverpool have struggled this season but still pose a dangerous attacking threat, and Man United would certainly prefer to go into this match as close to full strength as possible.

The hosts have plenty of pace to take advantage of Maguire’s poor turning speed and lack of confidence, while Lindelof could struggle with the physicality of Darwin Nunez or Cody Gakpo.

It will be up to Ten Hag to decide which horse to back in the event that Varane does not recover, but he does not appear to have any good options.

In a match of this magnitude, a late injury is far from ideal and may require some careful consideration from the manager.

Man United fans will be hoping that Varane is declared fit to play to avoid any unwanted adjustments.

The plan was almost certainly for the France star to play in this fixture, having been rested in midweek.

The manager made no mention of an injury during his press conference, meaning this news will likely have come as a surprise to Ten Hag as well.







