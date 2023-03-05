Home » Roy Keane blasts Manchester United players for embarrassing performance against Liverpool

Roy Keane blasts Manchester United players for embarrassing performance against Liverpool

by Raj Dholakia
Manchester United legend Roy Keane ripped into the players after their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool away at Anfield.

United were utterly humiliated in the second half, conceding six goals.

There was a catalogue of errors from United’s backline, and not a single player put in a shift.

Liverpool were extremely clinical with their chances and buried every single shot on goal.

A fuming Keane said:

“If I got beat 6-0 or 7-0, I’d go into hiding. I’d go missing for a few months. It really is that embarrassing.”

“I never thought United were back to their very best. They’ve had some very good results. They’ve been giving teams chances – Leicester at home, West Ham. Teams have let them off the hook.”

Luke Shaw had a really poor game.”

Paul Scholes too was left disgusted at the performance.

He compared it to the previous defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

“There’s a naivety about this from Man United team & players; they’ve let in six at Man City & now seven at Liverpool.”

“These are places where you need to go and stop teams playing, and they haven’t done that. It’s difficult not to be embarrassed by that result.”

This will be a wake up call for Erik ten Hag that still a lot of work needs to be done.

