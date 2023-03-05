Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Manchester United’s success is difficult to watch



Manchester United followed up their Carabao Cup triumph with progress to the FA Cup quarterfinals and now their focus shifts to their Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield.

United’s form at Anfield has not been the best in recent times with the hosts unbeaten in the last six encounters. It will be a daunting task for Erik ten Hag and his team on Sunday.

But what will concern Jurgen Klopp and his boys is United’s current form and their never-say-die attitude. Star Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold even spoke about his jealousy seeing United do well under the Dutch boss.

United’s success hard pill to swallow for TAA

“I watched the game, but as soon as they were getting ready for the trophy lift I turned off. I thought, ‘There is no way I am watching that’.

“Knowing they lifted that trophy? It burns. Oh yeah. It definitely burns,” the Englishman was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

🎙️| “I watched the game, but as soon as they [Man Utd] were getting ready for the trophy lift I turned off. I thought, ‘There is no way I am watching that’, knowing they lifted that trophy? It burns. Oh yeah. It definitely burns.” #LFC #MUFC -Trent Alexander-Arnold pic.twitter.com/cdHuXBEv8D — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) March 5, 2023

The feeling is understandable. Just a year ago, it was the Reds who were climbing the Wembley steps and were fighting for a quadruple.

Klopp had transformed Liverpool’s fortunes when he came in but in his seventh season, things have not exactly gone to plan with the Anfield side struggling for consistency.

But the right-back also added that just like United and Arsenal’s fortunes changed dramatically this season, the same can be done by Liverpool in the second-half of the season.

Top four fight for Liverpool

“It shows you how football changes very quickly. Look at Arsenal. At the end of last season everyone was talking about failure for not making the top four. All of a sudden they are leading in the title race.

“In football terms, these changes really do happen overnight. It’s the same with Manchester United when you look at the difference now to last year. Even the start of this season when they lost to Brentford. How many people were saying ‘here we go again?’

“Now they’re flying. It happens. That is why I am not going to allow myself to get over consumed with what has happened to us right now because I know in a few months, or possibly even weeks, it will change.”

A blockbuster clash is on the cards and United will be hoping to rub salt on the wounds of Liverpool and claim a historic win tonight.



