Bruno Fernandes escapes punishment for incident in Liverpool match



Manchester United’s capitulation against Liverpool yesterday led to flared tempers among a number of players, with Bruno Fernandes perhaps the worst culprit.

Late in the game, with frustrations well past boiling over, the United captain appeared to push the assistant referee after a call went against him.

While it was hardly a forceful barge, it was clear dissent and could easily have been grounds for a sending off.

Under FA rules, the governing body is able take retrospective disciplinary action for any red-card offence that may have been missed by the officials during the game.

According to The Mirror, a ban for the playmaker was very much on the cards, with a three-game suspension likely should the incident be deemed to have been a red card offence.

But fortunately for United, as per MailSport, the FA have confirmed that no action will be taken against Fernandes.

The decision comes as the incident was ‘spotted’ by Andy Madley and his assistants during the game and was not included in their match report.

Of course, there is no way that the assistant referee could have ‘missed’ the fact that he was pushed, but Man United do not usually come out of these investigations well.

The omission of the incident from the referee’s report has likely saved Fernandes from a ban.

At the time, United were five goals down with little to play for.

The Red Devils had completely lost their heads well before that point, with Bruno Fernandes cutting a figure of immense frustration and petulance.

United legend Paul Scholes offered something of a defence for the Portugal star, with the suggestion that Fernandes may have become annoyed the constant switching of his position.

“I actually feel sorry for him when he’s played,” said Scholes. “He’s been pushed out to many positions to do a job for the team.

“He was on the left today, he’s been on the right, he’s played through the middle, he has been a little bit all over the place.

“You can’t say any of the players performed the way they should have done, but I thought he was especially poor today. It wasn’t his greatest afternoon.”

While Scholes certainly does know a thing or two about being thrust into unfamiliar positions, it is obviously no excuse for Fernandes’ behaviour yesterday.

Nevertheless, United fans will be glad that Bruno Fernandes has escaped severe punishment.

Whatever about his antics yesterday, he is vital to Erik ten Hag’s team.