Bruno Fernandes says Man United will get back to winning ways after Anfield disaster

Manchester United’s excellent run of form came to an abrupt end at Anfield yesterday afternoon.

Liverpool handed United their joint heaviest defeat, as they dismantled Erik ten Hag’s men in an incredible second half on Merseyside.

United had the better of the opening exchanges and could, and probably should, have been ahead before conceding just before the break.

The second half saw United capitulate to concede a further six times, to complete a barely believable 7-0 scoreline.

Bruno Fernandes captained United and fronted up after the chastening defeat, as reported in the Daily Mail.

“It’s frustrating. It’s a really bad result, we came here with a different mindset. We give too much space away. We know what a threat they are. It was not our level. We know we can be better,” he said.

Fernandes came agonizingly close to opening the scoring in the first half and say’s it was the second half where United obviously lost control.

“The first half was really good, we controlled most of it, the second half was not at our level. The team tries to react but we lost a bit of balance and control, “he said.

Despite the result, Fernandes insists United will get back to the standards they have set throughout the last few months and will aim to get back on track as quickly as possible

“We know this team is really good and can do really good things,” added Fernandes. “We have set a really good standard for ourselves, now its just about getting back to that.”

The season still has the potential to be a special one for the club, with United still fighting in cup competitions, having already broken their six year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup – something that isn’t lost on Fernandes.

“We are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, we have to get back on track. We are in the hunt to win the next game against (Real) Betis. We have to go game by game,” he said.

United have shown they can deal with heavy setbacks already this campaign and will be expected to dust themselves off for the visit of Real Betis on Thursday, before welcoming lowly Southampton to Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League.