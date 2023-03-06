Casemiro set to undergo medical assessment to determine availability for Real Betis clash



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is facing a race against time to be fit and available for selection when his side clashes against Real Betis on Thursday.

The Red Devils host Betis at Old Trafford on Thursday for the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16.

United drew Betis after dumping Barcelona out of the competition in the play-off round.

Casemiro seemed to have picked up an injury in the 7-0 defeat at Anfield.

The Brazilian seemed to struggle and produced a poor performance that was in stark contrast to those United fans have come to expect of him, such are the standards he has set.

To be fair to Casemiro, no one turned up and everyone played below par.

The team’s overall horrible display led Ten Hag to label them “unprofessional.”

ESPN’s Rob Dawson reports that the 31-year-old, like his teammates, arrived at Carrington at 9 a.m. GMT for a scheduled recovery session as preparations begin for Thursday’s game.

“Sources have told ESPN that Casemiro will be assessed by medical staff ahead of the game [on Thursday],” Dawson said.

“[This is] after the Brazilian player picked up an injury against Liverpool.”

“Victor Lindelof missed the game at Anfield because of a minor injury.”

The nature of Casemiro’s injury is not known, but fans will be hoping that it’s not serious. Casemiro is arguably United’s most important player and should he miss the game against Betis, he will be sorely missed.

The Seville side are also opponents Casemiro is extremely familiar with from his many years in Spain with Real Madrid.

