Darwin Nunez appears to be trolling Marcus Rashford during Liverpool’s win against Man United



Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez seemed to be mocking Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford during their 7-0 thumping of United at Anfield.

The result certainly put a brake on the Red Devils’ momentum and will serve as a wake-up call for the players and manager.

Like Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, Nunez also scored a brace.

Roberto Firmino also got on the score sheet when he came on from the bench.

As Nunez strolled away to celebrate one of his goals after heading the ball into the back of the United net, the Uruguayan pointed at his head with his index finger.

The celebration has become synonymous with Rashford who has been doing it during his stellar run of form since the World Cup.

During the 17 times the Englishman has scored, he has mostly done the celebration that has since gone viral.

Various other footballers and even sportsmen beyond football have mimicked the gesture.

Rashford’s celebration relates to the player’s mentality after recovering from a bad spell over the last 18 months to rediscover himself at Old Trafford.

Despite Rashford being largely anonymous at Anfield on Sunday night, he still had one or two opportunities to score.

The United number 10 primarily played in the central role, where he was ineffective. Bruno Fernandes was shifted to the left of attack.

Ten Hag’s deployment of Wout Weghorst as a playmaker meant that Rashford shouldered the burden of scoring goals. The 25-year-old did not get much joy at Anfield however.

Rashford took to social media to apologize to fans for the manner in which the defeat came. He wrote, “I wish we could play a game today to try and put things right.”

“The result is the result, and we can’t see past that! We must not let it define our season. We have to trust the process and stick together.”